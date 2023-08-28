AUGUST: The government railway police apprehended six illegal Rohingya immigrants at the Dharmanagar railway station in North district of Tripura.

The six illegal Rohingya immigrants were apprehended on Monday (August 28).

According to Tripura police sources, these Rohingya immigrants were in transit from Dharmanagar to Delhi.

“We have taken into custody six Rohingya individuals, comprising one male and five females. Their apprehension occurred due to suspicious movements noticed at Dharmanagar railway station,” an official statement stated.

It added: “Upon interrogation, they disclosed their Rohingya identity and acknowledged their intention to travel from Agartala railway station, through Dharmanagar, en route to Delhi.”

The detainees confessed to being Rohingyas, hailing from Myanmar.

However, they were unable to provide any valid forms of legal identification.

The individuals were identified as Jamal Hossain (age 36), Binija Begum (age 18), Rash Meena (age 18), Azmida Begum (age 19), Ajmira Bibi (age 18), and Rehana Akter (age 18).

“It has been established that all of them have travelled from Bangladesh and are on their way to Delhi in search of employment. A comprehensive investigation is currently in progress,” the statement added.