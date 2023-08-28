AGARTALA: Union minister from Tripura – Pratima Bhoumik has urged the youth, who have been recruited in security forces, to serve the country and the state with honesty, sincerity and dedication.

The union minister from Tripura said that India will become the most prosperous and developed country in the world by 2047.

She also expressed hope that the new recruits, who will be in service for the next 25 years, would play a big role and contribute in making the country developed during their service period.

Union minister Pratima Bhoumik was addressing the state-level program as part of the 8th Rozgar Mela held at 45 locations across the country on Monday (August 28).

Also read: Tripura: TSF protests demanding Roman script for Kokborok language

She said that today a total of 447 youth from the state barring a district due to the election model code of conduct being in force, have been provided appointment letters, along with distribution of appointment letters to over 51000 new recruits in the central paramilitary forces across the country.

In Tripura, the Rozgar Mela was held at the Tripura Frontier of BSF at Shalbagan in Agartala.

Following the completion of the recruitment process that continued for the last few months for recruitment in various central paramilitary forces, appointment letters were handed over to the selected youths from the state in the program.

Apart from BSF, the newly recruits would be appointed in various positions under CRPF, CISF, SSB etc.