Agartala: Widespread unrest gripped various parts of Tripura on Monday as the Twipra Students Federation (TSF), an indigenous student body affiliated with the North East Students Organisation (NESO), staged a day-long shutdown and protests that included the blockade of national highways.

The TSF is demanding the adoption of the Roman script for the Kokborok language, spoken by the largest indigenous population in Tripura.

They are also urging the prompt introduction of the 125th Amendment Bill in Parliament and its subsequent implementation within the state of Tripura.

Also Read: Assam: Tea factory labourer dies after getting injured in machine accident

The protests took place in various areas, including Agartala, Hezamara, Bisramganja, Sonamura, and Hatai Kothor, and brought normal life to a standstill.

In response to the escalating situation, the Tripura Police deployed a large contingent of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and Tripura State Rifles Jawans across the state.

During the demonstrations, the police detained several protestors and the roadblocks were eventually cleared.

Also Read: Eminent poet Jayanta Mahapatra passes away at 95 in Cuttack

A TSF agitator said, “Today, TSF has enforced a 12-hour shutdown across Tripura. Our fundamental demand is the adoption of the Roman script for Kokborok, our native language. Regrettably, the Tripura Government has not taken any concrete steps in this regard, prompting us to resort to widespread protests.”

They underscored the prolonged struggle, spanning 70 years, for their demand to be acknowledged—a demand centred around the Kokborok language’s shift to the Roman script.

“We advocate for the utilization of the Roman script for the Kokborok language. Despite our persistent appeals and our expressed unwillingness to take exams in English or Bengali, the state government has yet to address our legitimate concerns,” the agitator said.

The TSF has warned that they will continue their protests until their demands are met.