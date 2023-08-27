AGARTALA: The Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF) has announced a 12-hour shutdown in different parts of Tripura on August 28.

The shutdown has been called by the TSF in parts of Tripura demanding Roman script for the Kokborok language.

The students’ body from Tripura has also demanded an amendment to the Article 125 of the Indian Constitution.

The 12-hour shutdown will begin at 6 am and will be observed at Hatai Kotor, Hezamara, Bishramganj, Manughat and Champaknagar areas of Tripura.

Terming the shutdown as a “people’s movement” the TSF urged the cooperation of the masses to make the shutdown successful.

It may be mentioned here that Kokborok language is the widely spoken by at least 19 tribal communities of Tripura.

However, this age-old language, which is also recognised as an official language in Tripura does not have a script.

Speaking on their grievances, the TSF leaders said that the Tripura government is yet to respond to a memorandum that it submitted two months ago regarding use of Roman script for Kokborok language.

TSF general secretary Hamal Jamatia said: “We submitted a memorandum to the state government two months ago, but haven’t gotten any positive reply from them to date.”