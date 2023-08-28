Guwahati: A tea factory labourer in Assam’s Jorhat district died on Monday morning after he sustained critical injuries in a machine accident.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Mahanti, 35, of Titabor.

He was working at the Tyroon Tea Factory in Titabor on August 22 when his right leg got stuck in a CTC machine.

He was rushed to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The factory workers have alleged that no proper safety kits were provided to them by the management while working inside the factory premises.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.