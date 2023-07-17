Guwahati: A purported audio clip of a conversation between a businessman and a journalist bargaining for money to “hold” a news in Jorhat, Assam has gone viral.

The audio clip was first shared by BJP leader Suranjann Dutta on his official Facebook profile.

In the clip, at least four voices could be heard who were bargaining for something that sounded like a deal to not play a news story.

While a source informed that the clip is a few months old, it was clear that the journalist(s) belonged to a satellite news channel based in Guwahati.

The journalist who in the clip was identified as Utpal had demanded Rs 1 lakh from a person who is a businessman.

While it was confirmed that the journalist was named Utpal, who was recently attacked “allegedly” in front of his office in Jorhat, the exact identity of the others could not be verified.

Other names- Raju, Pankaj, and Gopal were heard in the clip and of them, Gopal seemed to be the “non-Assamese” businessman who may have been involved in some illicit business.

Based on the clip, it could be ascertained that Utpal had allegedly demanded the businessman to pay Rs 1 lakh or else he would expose his business on live television.

They had a bargain and one could be heard offering Utpal Rs 10,000 to stop the news to which, Utpal said that it was his office (the private satellite news channel) that needed the money.

They moved on with the bargain got lower to 50 thousand and eventually, the businessman offered him 25 thousand but Utpal refused saying that the news would be played live continuously.

Utpal further said that he would finally settle for Rs 30 thousand and would leave him (the businessman) in peace.

They further said that their “office is bad” in terms of money.

While the bargaining continued, the journalist could further be heard saying that he had “torn” down another such businessman named Singh the same way for not paying him.

He added that Singh had offered him Rs 3 lakh later. They also mentioned a GM (General Manager) in their conversation.

However, the conversation and incidents in the audio clip could not be verified further but now it is being circulated on social media.

It may be mentioned that recently at least two cases were filed against Utpal Bora in Jorhat.

The cases were related to an alleged scuffle that took place in Jorhat related to a news story.

According to a post by the DGP of Assam Police, GP Singh, a complaint was filed by Dr Joy Kishore Baishya accusing Utpal Bora and other members of the channel he works for of assaulting and harassing him.

He further alleged that he was beaten up by 6-7 members of the private channel.

Apart from this one, one woman filed a complaint against an unknown reporter with white marks on his face.

The complainant alleged that she along with her one friend was in the room of a friend when one cameraman along with police came.

She alleged that the cameraman started taking photos and videos of them adding that he sent the video to various persons and harmed their reputation.

Another woman accused Utpal Bora and other members of the private channel of outraging their modesty.

In the complaint, she alleged that while they were at their friend’s house in Malowali, Jorhat, some reporters barged into their room and filmed them and tried to pull their clothes.

The next day a reporter from the private news channel threatened and asked for money to settle the issue.

Later, the video was again posted by Utpal Bora which allegedly tarnished their reputation.

The DGP sharing the update added, “Four FIRs have been registered at Jorhat Police Station by concerned parties under various sections of law.”

He added, “Since the matter concerns two significant issues – 1. Dignity, modesty and respect of women and 2. Safety of media office/personnel & freedom of media, IGP Incharge Jorhat has been directed to proceed to Jorhat and supervise the investigation and ensure action per law.”