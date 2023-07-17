NEW DELHI: As many as ten political leaders, belonging to nine opposition parties in Assam, have move the Supreme Court against the delimitation exercise in the state.

The ten opposition leaders from Assam to have filed a petition in the Supreme Court are: Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Assam Jatiya Parishad), Debabrata Saikia (INC), Rokibul Hussain (INC), Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal), Manoranjan Talukdar (CPI(M)), Ghanakanta Chutia (Trinamool Congress), Munin Mahanta (CPI), Diganta Konwar (Anchalik Gana Morcha), Mahendra Bhuyan (Nationalist Congress Party), and Swarna Hazarika (Rashtriya Janata Dal).

The plea was filed in the Supreme Court by the Assam opposition leaders through senior advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi.

The petition challenges the methodology adopted by the election commission in conducting the delimitation exercise in Assam.

It challenges the proposals of the election commission to readjust the boundaries of the 126 assembly and 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.

The petition also alleges that the ongoing delimitation exercise will benefit the BJP in Assam, while harming poll prospects of other parties.