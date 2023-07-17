GUWAHATI: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has called for judiciary action against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mufti said that judiciary should take suo-motu notice of the remarks of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

She also said that the BJP government has failed to address the issue of unemployment in the country and control inflation.

“Assam CM blaming Muslims for price rise shows BJP’s utter failure on unemployment, inflation and lack of development,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

She said: “Himanta Biswa is openly urging Hindus to forcibly take away even their meagre forms of livelihood… vegetable vendors and kirhana shops.”

“While the judiciary took quick action against Rahul Gandhi for raising legitimate questions on corruption, what stops them from taking suo moto notice of the Assam CM’s fire stoking statements,” Mufti added.

It may be mentioned here that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had blamed the Miya vegetable vendors in Guwahati for high prices of vegetables in the city.