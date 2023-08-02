AGARTALA: As many as 52 illegal Rohingya immigrants have been arrested in Tripura this year.

This was informed by the Tripura police.

Speaking on the matter, Tripura deputy inspector general of police (DIGP) Manchak Ipper said that the state police have a separate action plan to deal with the problem of illegal immigration of Rohingyas.

Tripura police has set up a countrywide network to track down illegal Rohingya imigrants, he said.

“We have increased our efforts to nab the Rohingya refugees. They are being arrested and cases registered,” the Tripura police DIG said.

“Our focus is also on those who are helping them, we call them border touts. We are active on the ground, we are finding vulnerable points and routes,” he said.

“So this year we have got very good results. We work with the border states of the Northeast,” he said.

He added: “We have been able to nab a good number of these refugees. 52 have been arrested this year alone.”

The Tripura police DIG further said: “Our efforts will continue in the days to come.”

It may be mentioned here that the Tripura police, earlier, claimed that it is “strongly determined to take action against illegal migration, including Rohingya, in coordination with other agencies”.

This year, till June, a total of 354 illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and border touts/facilitators, have been arrested, the Tripura police had said.