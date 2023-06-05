Agartala: In a late-night operation based on a tip-off, the Tripura Police apprehended two individuals and seized a huge quantity of dry cannabis weighing 52 kilograms from the Bhagalpur area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station.

Speaking to reporters, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Airport Police Station, Suman Singh, stated that they received confidential information about Prasenjit Biswas, a resident of Bhagalpur, allegedly storing a large cache of narcotics in his residence.

Concerned that these drugs could potentially be smuggled into Bangladesh, the police swiftly took action after completing the necessary legal procedures.

During the raid on Prasenjit Biswas’s house, law enforcement officers discovered and confiscated 52 kilograms of dry cannabis.

The operation resulted in the arrest of both Prasenjit Biswas and Liton Das.

OC Singh estimated the black market value of the seized cannabis to be approximately Rs 5 lakh rupees.