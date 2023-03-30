AGARTALA: Tripura Police seized 3000 kgs of cannabis of Rs 6 crore from Pecharthal in Unakoti district on Thursday afternoon.

Unakoti District Superintendent of Police Kanta Jangir said that based on a tip-off police have detained an oil tanker in Pecharthal and seized the huge cache of cannabis.

“When we searched the truck we seized more than 3000 kgs of cannabis which was kept inside the oil tanker. We have arrested the driver identified as Prialal Debbarma (24) who is a resident of the Khowai district and the assistant identified as Paresh Debbarma (42) of Madwai under West District. The market price is about Rs 6 crores”, told the SP.

She said that as per preliminary interrogation, it was found that the oil tanker was coming from the Khowai side and was en route to Assam.

“We have registered a case against them and started investigating the matter”, she added.