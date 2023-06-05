Guwahati: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati has achieved the 12th position in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) in the ‘Pharmacy’ category this year.

This marks an improvement from last year’s 13th position.

The NIRF Rankings 2023 results were announced on June 5, 2023, by Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Government of India.

Expressing his delight, Dr USN Murty, Director of NIPER Guwahati, stated, “Our unwavering commitment and dedicated efforts to continuously improve ourselves have led to this remarkable achievement. It is a testament to the fact that we are on the right path, and we strive to further enhance our standing to become a leader in pharmaceutical research and education, not only in Northeast India but across the country as well.”

Dr Murty also extended his congratulations to the faculty, staff, students, and other stakeholders of the institute.

NIPER is the first national-level institute in pharmaceutical sciences and has been declared an ‘Institute of National Importance’ by the Government of India. It operates autonomously under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India. The institute aims to become a centre of excellence for advanced studies and research in pharmaceutical sciences, not only in India but also in South East Asia, South Asia, and Africa.

Currently, NIPER Guwahati houses eight departments, including Pharmacology & Toxicology, Biotechnology, Pharmacy Practice, Pharmaceutics, Pharmaceutical Analysis, Medicinal Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Technology (Formulations), and Medical Devices.

The institute offers Master, PhD, and Integrated PG-PhD degrees to students admitted through the annual NIPER Joint Entrance Examinations. Additionally, NIPER Guwahati hosts nine national centres that are approved and sponsored by various ministries of the Government of India.

The NIRF Rankings were introduced in 2015 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to evaluate and recognize the quality and performance of higher educational institutions across the country.

These rankings are based on various parameters such as Teaching, Learning, Resource Quality, Research, Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach, Inclusivity, and Peer Perception.