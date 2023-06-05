Guwahati: Panic ensued in the B Baruah Road area of Ulubari in Guwahati, Assam as a transformer suddenly caught fire on Monday.

The incident, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, occurred in a prime location in the city, triggering concerns among the locals.

According to sources, severe sparks had been observed in the vicinity for the past few days. However, officials had not visited the transformer to investigate the cause of these sparks, leading to speculation that the fire may have resulted from a fault in the transformer.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Emergency response teams swiftly arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the fire. As a precautionary measure, the electricity supply in the surrounding area has been temporarily cut off to prevent any further potential damage.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire, aiming to shed light on the circumstances that led to the transformer malfunction.