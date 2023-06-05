Guwahati: A person lost their life while another sustained injuries during a clash near Jairampur in the Dhemaji district of Assam after being shot by miscreants allegedly from Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident occurred at Panbari, where miscreants from the border area between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam allegedly opened fire on three individuals who were engaged in planting trees and saplings on the Assam side.

The deceased has been identified as Boga Chutia, a resident of Assam, who was actively participating in the tree plantation drive along the Assam-Arunachal border.

Two other individuals, namely Pushpa Gogoi and Montu Gogoi, also suffered injuries during the attack. Prompt medical assistance was provided, and the injured were immediately transported to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Additional reports indicate that three more individuals have been reportedly abducted by unidentified miscreants following the violent incident.

Security forces deployed along the border have initiated a search operation to locate and rescue the abducted individuals.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter to express his condolences and concern. He strongly denounced the act of violence and confirmed the unfortunate demise of Boga Chutia, a resident of Borbila Chutiakari village in his constituency.

Minister Pegu further informed that three other persons, namely Monitu Gogoi, Puspa Gogoi, and Akoni Gohain from Milonpur village, sustained injuries during the attack.

The district administration and Dhemaji Police are actively present at the spot to assess the situation and provide the necessary support.

This is a developing story, further details to be updated.