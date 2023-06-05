GUWAHATI: The Tea Association of India has called for collaborative action from all stakeholders to overcome challenges in the industry.

The Tea Association of India represents tea producers in Assam and West Bengal.

The association expressed concern over the challenges faced in the current season by the tea industry in Assam and West Bengal.

Tea Association of India (TAI) said that the tea industry in Assam and Bengal is grappling with the detrimental effects of climate change.

Erratic weather patterns, extreme temperatures, and insufficient rainfall have severely affected both the quantity and quality of tea production, the association stated.

It added that changing climate poses significant challenges to the sustainability and productivity of tea gardens, necessitating immediate measures to adapt and mitigate its impact.

Furthermore, the association said that the tea industry is facing subdued demand in both international and domestic markets.

“Factors such as the oversupply of tea in the global market and shifting consumer preferences have contributed to the weakened demand for tea from Assam and North Bengal,” the association stated.

It added: “It is imperative that we work collectively to explore new market opportunities, promote the unique qualities of our teas, and address any regulatory barriers that hinder trade.”