Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has issued a directive to the Arunachal Pradesh government, ordering the implementation of a comprehensive CCTV system in all police stations throughout the state.

The court’s decision came in response to a suo moto PIL (Public Interest Litigation) registered after the lynching of two individuals on February 19, 2018. The victims were taken from police custody at the Tezu Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the court emphasized the need for a comprehensive CCTV system in all police stations in Arunachal Pradesh.

The footage captured by these cameras will be monitored in a Centrally Located Control Room

The court instructed the Additional Advocate General to ensure compliance with this directive by seeking the necessary instructions.

In addition, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Mitali Thakuria also instructed the Advocate General of Assam to investigate the presence and status of CCTV systems, if any, in the police stations of Assam.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for June 16 to address this matter.