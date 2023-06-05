SHILLONG: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has demanded that the Meghalaya government to revoke its decision to impose odd-even system for taxis plying to Khyndailad and Iewduh areas in Shillong.

“The Party demands that the decision of the government should be revoked immediately,” VPP leader Batskhem Myrboh said.

Myrboh, in fact, termed the decision of the Meghalaya government to implement odd-even system for taxis as an “elitist approach”.

“The step taken by the government is unacceptable as it amounts to blaming the poor for the traffic jam in Shillong in general and Police Bazar – Iewduh in particular,” the VPP leader said.

Myrboh added: “This is nothing but an elitist approach towards the problem.”

He said that the Meghalaya government has failed to recognise the main reason for traffic jams in Shillong.

The VPP leader said that vehicles from the neighbouring state (Assam) that contribute “little to the state’s exchequer”, have been the main cause of traffic jams in the area.

“But the government, it seems, is oblivious to this, but decided to fix the problem by taking action against the vulnerable and voiceless section of the society,” he said.

“Instead, the government should step in to provide incentives for the expansion and strengthening of the public transport systems in the city looking at the issue of job creation, revenue generation, and environment.”