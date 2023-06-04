GUWAHATI: A Dibrugarh bound flight of the IndiGo airlines returned to the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Guwahati, Assam after developing a “technical snag”.

On board the flight were as many as 184 passengers, including union minister Rameshwar Teli and Assam BJP MLAs Prasanta Phukan and Teros Gowala.

The IndiGo airlines aircraft 6E-2652 developed the “technical snag” mid-air while it was over Jorhat district of Assam on Sunday (June 04).

According to reports, one of the engines of the aircraft malfunctioned, forcing the pilots to abandon the journey ahead and return to the LGBI airport in Guwahati, Assam.

It may be mentioned here that the plane had took off from the LGBI airport in Guwahati, Assam at 8:35 am on June 04.

The aircraft involved in the incident is Airbus A320neo.

Furthermore, it has the registration VT-IZF and is four year and six months old aircraft.