GUWAHATI: A 35-year-old man from Assam has been rescued alive from under the debris at the site of the triple train crash in Odisha.

The Assam man, identified as Dulai Mazumdar, was rescued after being under the debris for at least two days.

Mazumdar was onboard the Coromandel Express that met with the accident on Friday.

He was thrown out of the train and landed around 200 metres away from the tracks following the collision.

He was rescued by the police in a critical condition.

Mazumdar was, at first, admitted to the Soro hospital, but was later shifted to Balasore hospital after his condition deteriorated.

At least 275 people were killed in the triple train accident involving Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train in Balasore, Odisha.