AGARTALA: The ruling BJP in Tripura is likely to announce the names of its candidates for the upcoming by-polls in two of the assembly seats in the state after Independence Day.

The BJP, in most likelihood, will announce the names of its candidates for the by-polls to Boxnagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies in Tripura on August 16.

This decision was taken by the Tripura BJP during a meeting of the party’s state election committee, which was chaired by Sambit Patra – BJP’s Northeast coordinator.

During the meeting, it was decided that the names of the candidates for the by-polls in the two assembly seats in Tripura will be announced on August 16.

Tripura BJP president – Rajib Bhattacharya while briefing the media, indicating that key decisions were taken in relation to the upcoming by-elections in Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies in Tripura.

Also read: Assam Rifles & Tripura police seize ganja worth Rs 1 crore in joint operation, two arrested

The by-elections in Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies in Tripura are scheduled for September 5.

The Tripura BJP chief said: “Once we receive the approval from the party’s parliamentary board in Delhi, we will disclose the names of our candidates.”

It may be mentioned here that the meeting was attended by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha, former deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, among others.

Meanwhile, Tripura minister Ratan Lal Nath divulged that the BJP intends to submit nomination papers of its candidates for the by-polls on August 17.

“We are expecting to win both the seats with resounding success,” Nath said.