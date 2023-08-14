India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day this year on August 15. This auspicious day is marked by honouring the freedom fighters of our country who fought for the freedom of our country against British rule.

Independence Day is symbolized by hoisting the national flag in offices and schools. This day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotism. There are various activities and contests organised in schools to celebrate the freedom of our nation.

Here are some speeches that students can deliver on the Independence Day:

i) Good morning everyone present here. On this 77th Independence Day we pay tribute to the brave souls who have laid down their lives and fought for the freedom of our country. Independence Day is a day of immense pride and patriotism for every Indian. As we celebrate the 77th Independence Day, we celebrate the glory of our Incredible India.

ii) India, a democratic country showcases its diverse culture, religion and civilisation. The great ancient history of the country has a rich civilisation. I extend my gratitude to the people who have contributed in building and led to the prosperity of the nation.

iii) On this 77th independence of India, let us solemnly promise to contribute to the country’s progress, and uphold its dignity. Let us ensure to walk on the path of the freedom fighters and stay responsible, seek knowledge and become dedicated citizens committed to defending our nation against any challenges.

iv) Good morning respected teachers and students, On this auspicious day we remember the leaders who have struggled for freedom of our country. As we enjoy, our rights and privileges there are some responsibilities and duties that we have towards our nation. Let us solemnly promise to be responsible citizen in protecting our environment and contributing in the development of our nation.

v) Happy Independence Day, We gather here to pay homage to the people who have struggled for the freedom of our nation. As students, we are the torchbearers and the future of this country. It is our responsiblity to maintain peace and harmony and unity between different communities of our country.