New Delhi: In a bid to revitalize its tourism industry and enhance international ties, Russia is implementing visa-free entry for tourist groups from India just like its agreement with China and Iran.

Russia’s Economic Development Minister, Maksim Reshetnikov, acknowledged the challenges the Russian tourism sector has been facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The country aims to bring tourist arrivals back to pre-pandemic levels and strengthen its global connections.

The Russian government reintroduced a visa-free travel agreement with China, originally established in 2000 but suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This agreement applies to organized tourist groups of at least five people sharing a common itinerary. Similarly, a parallel arrangement was reached with Iran.

Russia’s latest initiative involves seeking a visa-free travel deal with India, a move that underscores the country’s commitment to fostering tourism and international cooperation.

Minister Reshetnikov announced a bilateral agreement that would allow organized tourist groups from both nations to visit each other without the need for visas.

Starting from August 1, Russia introduced electronic visas (e-visas) for Indian passport holders, streamlining the travel approval process for various purposes, including business trips, family visits, and tourism.

The e-visa system offers Indian travellers a more efficient way to obtain entry permission to Russia.

In addition to these measures, Russia also unveiled a new scheme allowing citizens from 55 countries to acquire an e-visa for a fee of approximately $52.

The e-visa is valid for 60 days, with a maximum stay of 16 days within the country. This initiative aims to facilitate easier entry for tourists and business travellers, promoting increased international engagement.