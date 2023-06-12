Agartala: The Tripura Police apprehended an individual and seized a large quantity of banned cough syrups valued at Rs 1.35 crore at the Churaibari Checkpost along the Assam-Tripura border.

The North Tripura District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty, provided details on the incident, stating that they received information late Sunday night regarding a truck with an Assam registration number transporting a substantial amount of banned cough syrup into Tripura from Assam.

Acting swiftly upon receiving the information, security measures were heightened, leading to the interception of the truck at the Churaibari check post in North Tripura District.

A thorough search of the vehicle revealed approximately 500 sacks of wheat. Concealed behind these sacks were 84 boxes containing a total of 26,870 bottles of Eskuf, a banned cough syrup.

The confiscated items were promptly seized, and the driver, identified as Sahanuj, a resident of Hyderabad, was apprehended.

The Superintendent of Police stated that the estimated black market value of the seized product is around Rs 1.35 crores. The authorities are currently conducting an interrogation into the matter.