Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested two more drug traffickers, bringing the total number of arrests to four in a series of targeted operations in Churachandpur district, which borders Myanmar. Officials reported the arrests on Sunday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the anti-drug smuggling unit of the Manipur Police carried out operations at multiple locations over the past 44 hours.

During the raids, police recovered 156 soap cases containing 2.3 kilograms of brown sugar, believed to be of Myanmar origin. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 10 crore on the international black market.

According to police, the third phase of the operation was conducted on Saturday based on information obtained from two suspects arrested in earlier operations on Friday.

In Saturday’s operation, two more individuals were apprehended. They were identified as Peter Haokip, 33, of Thadou Veng, Singat, and Lhunkholal Haokip, 23, of Changlei Veng, Molnom village, both from Churachandpur district.

The arrests took place in Sehken village under Behiang Police Station. Police seized 156 soap cases containing 2.3 kg of brown sugar from their possession.

The first arrest was made on Friday, when police apprehended Hausuanlal Phiamphu, 53, from Tonzang village, at Behiang Bus Parking in Churachandpur. He was found in possession of 168 grams of brown sugar.

Based on his statement, a second suspect, Lamminlal Haokip, 33, from Thongkholui village, was arrested near Khenjang village later that day.

A Honda Activa scooter used by the accused to transport the drugs was also recovered from a vehicle parking area in Central Churachandpur.

All four accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023. Police confirmed that legal proceedings are currently underway.