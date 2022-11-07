Guwahati/Agartala: Has Tripura turned into the rape capital of Northeast India? Yes, almost all the opposition parties in Tripura believe that the Northeastern state has now become a ‘rape capital’ of the region under BJP rule.

Over 407 incidents of rape were registered in Tripura since January 2020. According to the State home department, out of 2,164 cases of crimes against women registered in the last 2.5 years n Tripura, 381 were rape cases and 26 were gang rapes.

At least seven rape cases were reported during the last ten days of October, which triggered massive outrage in the state.

The gang rape of a teenager in the Unakoti district on October 19 has become a rallying point with Opposition parties alleging that Labour Minister Bhagaban Das’s son was involved in the crime.

Expressing serious concern over the rising incidents of rape and other incidents of sexual atrocities against women, former chief minister Manik Sarkar said, “Crimes against women in Tripura are growing after BJP coming to power. It is a shame for the goverment.”

“The government should have taken some positive steps to curb such crimes against women. But I am sorry to say, the chief minister has not said anything about what is happening during the last few days. Even, the DGP is also keeping mum. The real culprits involved in rape cases have not been apprehended. Police have not taken action against the culprits because they have political backing,” the veteran CPI (M) leader told Northeast Now.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said that Tripura has evolved as the rape capital of the country.

“If you go through the NCB report, so far as crimes against women are concerned, Tripura is one of the leading states in the country. According to data provided by govt on the floor of the house, around 13 rape cases are occurring in the state every month. In short, crimes against women are at its peak in Tripura,” Roy Barman told this news website.

The Congress leader further alleged that the government has given protection to perpetrators involved in rape and gang rape.

Echoing similar views, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Susmita Dev said, “It is quite shocking the number of rape that happen within a period of seven days. It is something that is quite unprecedented in the Northeastern state, which has made Tripura a rape capital.”

“What is even more worrying is the names coming up, who are allegedly involved, are from the ruling party,” she added.

Pradyot Debbarman, Chairman of the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), said that there is a total breakdown of law and order in Tripura.

“Rape cases are rising in the state due to the total breakdown of law and order. The police feel that these criminals are being protected by powerful authorities. The politician-criminal nexus is the reason why police are not taking enough or quick action against the rapists,” Debbarman told Northeast Now.