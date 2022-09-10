AGARTALA: TPCC leader and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman warned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to get ready for a befitting reply from the people.

Slamming the ruling party, Barman said, “A reign of terror and lawlessness have been unleashed by the hoodlums backed by the BJP. The democratic rights of the people are being trampled by the terror squads let loose by the saffron party. Mind you, similar will be the consequences with you. All these elements will be paid back in the same coin”.

Addressing a rally at Kamalpur’s Halahali, Barman alleged that the Modi-Shah duopoly destroyed the real BJP culture.

Also Read: Assam: Police can control traffic, not violate rights of citizens, says Gauhati HC

“BJP’s ideological spirit is long lost with the advent of Modi and Shah in the helm of affairs. The ideological politics took a shift of power politics under Modi and Shah. Whoever in the opposition is trying to stand beside the public is being chased away by central agencies like ED and CBI. They have stooped to a new low nowadays”, Barman claimed.

The former Minister also claimed that the BJP’s support base in Tripura is fast eroding and the party in power is getting isolated from the public. Addressing the rally, former MLA Asish Kumar Saha castigated the BJP for its “overall failure”.

“They have failed utterly to live up to the expectations of the public. They don’t deserve a second chance from the public”, he pointed out.

Also Read: Assam: One held in Dibrugarh ATM robbery case

AICC National Secretary and in-charge for Tripura Szaritha Laitphlang also criticized the state government. The public meeting was organized a day after Congress worker Uttam Paul was brutally attacked by miscreants.

Paul sustained injuries on his forehead but he participated in the rally.

He said, “Come what may, I shall continue to work for the Congress party”.

A total of ten families from BJP and CPIM joined the saffron party in the street corner organized at Halahali.