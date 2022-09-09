DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh police on Thursday arrested one person from Hojai in connection with two ATMs robbery at Barbaruah in upper Assam Dibrugarh.

The person has been identified as Dilwar Hussain.

On Monday night, a gang of robbers broke into two ATMs located in Barbaruah town of Dibrugarh district and looted Rs 45.31 lakh.

According to police, the robbers looted the two ATMs belonging to SBI and PNB and then burnt down the ATM machines to destroy evidence.

The two ATMs contained cash of Rs 14.8 lakh and Rs 30.51 lakh respectively. It is suspected that the robbers used gas cutters and other equipment to carry out the robbery.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Bitul Chetia said, “We have arrested one person in connection with the ATM robbery case in Dibrugarh. We are interrogating him to know the modus operandi of the crime. For seven days he will be in the police remand.”