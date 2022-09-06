DIBRUGARH: A gang of robbers broke into two ATMs located in Barbaruah town of Dibrugarh district and looted Rs 45.31 lakh on Monday night.

According to police, the robbers looted the two ATMs belonging to SBI and PNB and then burnt down the ATM machines to destroy evidence. The two ATMs contained cash of Rs 14.8 lakh and Rs 30.51 lakh respectively.

It is suspected that the robbers used gas cutters and other equipment to carry out the robbery.

“Around 1.30 am when I was in deep sleep I got a smell of wire burning. Thinking that there was a short short-circuit I came out from my residence and saw that black smoke was coming out from the two ATMs along the NH-37 near my home. The shutter of the ATMs were down. I immediately informed the police, electricity office and fire brigade”, said a local resident.

Dibrugarh Additional superintendent of police (HQ) Bitul Chetia said, “This is the new modus operandi of ATM thieves in upper Assam. The gang of robbers looted both the ATMs and to destroy evidence they burnt down the ATMs. Over Rs 45 lakh were looted from both ATMs. We have started our investigation.”

He further added, “We suspect that the gang belong to other states. Last time a gang who had carried out a similar ATM robbery was caught in Rangia. Assam police have arrested such ATM robbers from Rangia and Hojai.”