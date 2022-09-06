Guwahati: A fake currency racket was busted by a team of Nagaon Police in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The Nagaon Police based on an input recovered a huge “stash of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from the gang.

A team of the police which had the input conducted raids in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area.

Also Read: 5 questions on Assam elephant Joymala ‘torture’ controversy in Tamil Nadu temple

During the raid, the police recovered fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 20 lakhs along with printing machines.

Four persons including a woman were arrested in the raid.

Also Read: Assam: Congress MP & MLAs write to minorities panel, seek probe into Bongaigaon madrassa demolition

The persons arrested have been identified as Mofizul Islam, Saddiqul Islam, Saddiqul Islam, and Rima Baishya.

It may be mentioned that fake notes have been a major concern in certain parts of the country. Often, gangs linked with such crimes have cross-border ties.