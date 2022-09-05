Guwahati: At least six minor school students were allegedly molested by a principal of a private school in Assam’s Biswanath district.

According to reports, the incident came to light on Friday after the girl students of Holy Child English School narrated their ordeal to their parents.

The accused principal identified as Pradeep Sangma is on the run and police are yet to arrest him.

As per reports, Sangma has been absconding since the day the incident came to light.

Principal Sangma allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girls at the hostel premises inside the campus of Holy Child English School at Chelaikhaiti.

Sangma, who hails from the Karbi Anglong district, has been working at the school for the last three years.