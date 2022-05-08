Guwahati: Two minor girls were allegedly molested and assaulted by three minor boys in Kokrajhar.

As per police, the two minor girls were missing since Friday after they were to shop nearby their house.

On them being missing, the families launched a complaint with the police and following this, they were recovered from a nearby forest area on the outskirts of the town.

On speaking to them, it was alleged that they were forcefully taken to the forest by three other minor boys.

Also Read: Assam: Fare of ferry services to increase soon

The minors as per a police source were suspected to have been assaulted and then molested.

However, the police are still waiting for a confirmation on the medical reports.

The police will be able to figure out if the minors were raped only after the medical reports arrive.

Also Read: Assam: ULFA (I) awards death sentence to 2 of its cadres for ‘spying’ on outfit

The family members of the minor girls have claimed that the two were abducted by the three boys. They accused the boys of drugging the girls and then raping them.

An investigation into the issue has been initiated.