Guwahati: With everything else in Assam, the fare of ferries over the state river routes might soon see a double hike.

The fares are likely to increase as the Inland Water Transport Regulatory Authority (IWTRA), Assam has proposed to hike the passenger and goods tariffs of all the ferry services under its Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar divisions.

With the new proposal, the fare may hike to Rs 5 in locations where the current passenger tariff is Rs 2.50.

Charges for transporting bicycles would be hiked to Rs 9 from the existing Rs. 4.50.

On the same lines, fares for transporting two-wheelers would now cost Rs 14 from the current Rs 7.

However, fare for water transportation post 8 PM would be more than double the normal rates.

Travelling post 8 PM would cost Rs 10 for passengers, Rs 18 for bicycles, Rs 20 for goods (per quintal) and Rs 28 for two-wheelers.

Following, the proposal, the authorities have issued an email address (aiwtra2019@gmail.com) for the commuters so that they may raise objections (if any) within 15 days.

If no objection is received, the department will move forward with the rates as proposed.