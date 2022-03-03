GUWAHATI: Assam police and Assam Rifles in a joint operation have nabbed two cadres belonging to proscribed ULFA (I) at Nampong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

Sources said, acting on specific input on the movement of ULFA (I) and NSCN (K-YA) cadres, a joint team of Assam police and Assam Rifles launched an operation on Wednesday in the deep jungles of Nampong and apprehended the two militants.

“Feeling the heat, two cadres surrendered before security forces, as other members abandoned the ground and moved deep inside the jungles. The group was being led by ULFA (I) leader Mriganko Asom,” said an official.

The nabbed ULFA (I) rebels have been identified as Jagaran Axom and Dhoni Axom.

Two MQ 81 assault rifles, few magazines, several rounds of live ammunition, bullet-proof jackets and some personal belongings were found on them.

The operation is still underway to nab the other cadres.

Sources said the group had entered India through the porous border with Myanmar with an objective to carry out extortion. DIG Doley could not be reached for comments.