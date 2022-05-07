DIBRUGARH: A man was severely injured after being attacked by a leopard while trying to click a photo of it in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Saturday.

The incident was reported near Kharjan Tea estate in Chabua.

As per reports, a full-grown male leopard was hiding inside a culvert at Chabua bypass since morning.

It was then when the man, a daily wage labourer saw the leopard and tried to take a close-up picture of the leopard.

Suddenly, the leopard attacked the person and he sustained injuries to his leg.

The injured person was said to have come from Dhakuakhana.

Following this, a team from the Tinsukia Forest Department arrived at the spot and tranquilised the leopard.

WTI veterinarian Khanin Changmai said, “After getting information about the leopard, a forest department team successfully tranquilised the leopard and took him to Tinsukia.”

“After certain procedures, the leopard will be released into the wild tomorrow”, he added.