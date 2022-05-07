DIBRUGARH: A man was severely injured after being attacked by a leopard while trying to click a photo of it in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Saturday.

The incident was reported near Kharjan Tea estate in Chabua. 

As per reports, a full-grown male leopard was hiding inside a culvert at Chabua bypass since morning. 

It was then when the man, a daily wage labourer saw the leopard and tried to take a close-up picture of the leopard. 

Suddenly, the leopard attacked the person and he sustained injuries to his leg.

The injured person was said to have come from Dhakuakhana.

Following this, a team from the Tinsukia Forest Department arrived at the spot and tranquilised the leopard. 

WTI veterinarian Khanin Changmai said, “After getting information about the leopard, a forest department team successfully tranquilised the leopard and took him to Tinsukia.”

“After certain procedures, the leopard will be released into the wild tomorrow”, he added.

Avik Chakraborty

Avik Chakraborty is Northeast Now Correspondent in Dibrugarh. He can be reached at: babs8oct@gmail.com