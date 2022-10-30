AGARTALA: Tripura, seems, to have been rocked by another rape case.

This ‘rape’ case has been reported from Panisagar in Tripura.

The officials of the Panisagar police station in North Tripura have been accused of not registering a case in relation to the alleged rape case.

The police has allegedly cited “operational jurisdiction” as a reason of not registering the case.

According to the allegations, a 25-year-old woman – a housewife – was allegedly gang-raped on October 26 in a car.

The alleged culprits then left the victim on a deserted road late at night in Kailashahar of Unokoti district and fled away.

The woman had reported the matter to Kailashahar women’s police station in the night of October 26 itself.

Since the victim hail from Panisagar, reportedly the personnel of the women’s police station informed the matter to the Panisagar police station, and officer-in-charge of the Panisagar police station then claimed to have the advised to send the victim to their police station for registering the case.

Accordingly, the victim was referred to the Panisagar police station where she was allegedly being subjected to harassment.

The victim woman told the media that her complaint was not yet registered, as police in Panisagar have advised bringing a ‘No FIR’ report from Kailashahar police station because the place of occurrence falls under the jurisdiction of Kailashahar and added, “On duty police officer declined to register my complaint until producing a record from Kailashahar.”

According to her statement, she got married two years ago to one Kamal Hussein (37) of Irani village of Kailashahar.

But she was then banished from the family a year ago after Kamal got married for the second time.

Recently, Kamal got in touch with the victim over the phone and convinced her that he will divorce the second wife and stay with the victim if she agreed.

“I believed him and on October 26 he came to meet me to finalize the matter. Suddenly he forced me to board the vehicle and after some time traveling towards Kailashahar, another person unknown to me boarded the vehicle and raped me inside in the presence of Kamal and the driver. Later, Kamal also raped me inside the car in presence of two others,” the victim alleged.

If the allegations are true, then this will be the fifth rape case in a span of just one week.