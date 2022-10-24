Agartala: Three persons were arrested on allegations of gang-raping a minor girl in Unakoti of Tripura.

The incident allegedly took place on October 19 in the Kamarghar area.

The three accused include a woman as well.

However, a few more accused are said to be absconding.

Following the arrest, the CPI(M) and Congress have claimed that a state minister’s son is also involved in the case and have demanded strict actions against all accused.

The BJP, on the other hand, has refuted the claims made by the opposition.

The mother of the victim in the complaint to the police said that her daughter was called by a woman and took her to a nearby three-storey building.

She was then gang-raped on that site.

An investigation into the matter is being carried out.