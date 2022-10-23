Guwahati: Negligence has been a major reason for deaths on railway tracks over the years. There have many reports of people trying to illegally cross railway tracks and being hit by a train.

In one such similar incident, a man in Guwahati’s Azara was killed after he was hit by a speeding train on Sunday.

The man was allegedly trying to cross the crossing illegally even though the gates were closed.

CCTV footage of the incident shows how the man attempted to cross the tracks even though the train was nearing.

The incident site accurately was reported to be the Ranigate crossing of Azara.

He was hit by the train Dibrugarh Weekly Express (no 13282).

“When the unidentified man had tried to illegally cross the level crossing, train no. 13282 run over him,” the CPRO of NF Railway said.

Even though people rushed to save him, he died right after the impact.

An investigation into the matter is being carried out.