Guwahati: Troops of Assam Rifles based in Lunglei have recovered arms and ammunition in Mizoram’s Saiha district, officials said.

Based on specific information about the smuggling of arms, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles carried out a joint operation with Tuipang police on Friday at Chapi village in Saiha district.

During the operation, the team recovered one 0.22 Rifle, 30 rounds of ammunition, one hand grenade and one Kenbo bike, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

“The party intercepted and searched a kenbo bike. While the bike was being searched, a second kenbo bike tried to make a U-Turn and escape. The bike was subsequently abandoned by the driver as he tried to escape.

“A party searched the bike while a second party pursued the individual to apprehend him. Recovery of war-like stores was made from the bike but the individual escaped,” the statement added.

The seized items have been handed over to Tuipang Police station for further investigation & legal proceedings, it said.

Assam Rifles over the years has been reckoned to fight against anti-national activities, it added.