Guwahati: A militant belonging to the Unification faction of the Naga rebel outfit NSCN has surrendered before the Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

The surrendered rebel deposited four Chinese hand grenades to the Assam Rifles, said an official.

He also possessed a pair of uniforms, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Saturday.

The NSCN (U) leader surrendered to the Somsai Battalion in Ukhrul district on Friday in presence of Manipur police at Somsai, the statement added.

Security forces complimented the cadre for his decision and wished that all those who have chosen the wrong path return to the mainstream and live a happy and peaceful life, it further said.

Following his surrender, the cadre expressed his willingness to join the mainstream and live a peaceful life, the official said.

The NSCN (U) was formed on November 23, 2007, with an inter-factional ‘truce agreement’ signed between the few cadres and leaders of the NSCN (IM) and the rival Khaplang faction of NSCN at Hovishe under Niuland sub-division in the Dimapur district.