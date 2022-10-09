Guwahati: The Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), a citizens’ group in Nagaland, has taken an initiative to bring rebel outfits NSCN (IM) and NNPG under one umbrella for early solution of the Naga political issue.

While NNPG is an umbrella body of seven militant outfits and has taken a pro-Final peace pact stance since November 2017, the NSCN-IM led by Thuingaleng Muivah had red-flagged the peace process by raising the twin bogies of a separate Naga Constitution and Flag.

At the initiative of FNR, a number of social workers and leaders from apex NGOs and civil societies met in Dimapur on Saturday, and decided to bring both the warring sides to a common platform.

“The Naga public will render our wholehearted assistance to this reconciliation process for the NSCN and NNPGs to find common ground and mutually agree on a relationship of cooperation based on the Naga historical and political rights in order to move forward,” FNR said in a statement on Saturday.

“….the Naga people must change by acting in hope and acknowledging one another as people of common belonging,” the FNR further said.

Earlier on September 14, the leaders of NSCN-IM and NNPG held a meeting to jointly take forward the negotiation process with the Centre.

At the end of the September 14 meeting, a Joint Accordant statement clearly had laid down a roadmap.

“….in order to chart a path forward, we (NNPG and NSCN-IM) remain committed to peace and respect and to resolve outstanding issues amongst us,” said a statement.

The two sides have over three decades of mutual rivalry. Essentially, it used to be turf wars as the NSCN(IM) led by Muivah and Late Isak Chishi Swu drew their strengths from Manipur hills where Tangkhul and other Naga tribes reside.

The NNPG is led by N. Kitovi Zhimomi, a Sema Naga from Zunheboto district in the state of Nagaland.

Kitovi was a lieutenant of the Late S.S. Khaplang, a Hemi Naga insurgent leader who originally hailed from Myanmar.

The September 14 meeting was attended among others by Muivah’s trusted aide and one-time militant commander V.S. Atem while Alezo Venuh, Coordinator of NNPG, represented the umbrella body.