KOHIMA: Amid growing demand for an early solution to the vexed Naga political issue, the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs – the main stakeholders in the Indo-Naga political talks – have resolved to put aside their differences and work together.

Leadership of both the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs signed a “September Joint Accordant” on Wednesday (September 14), “in the interest of pursuing genuine understanding among the Nagas and incrementally progressing forward”.

The meeting between the two groups was organised by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) at Dimapur in Nagaland.

“…we renew ‘to work together in the spirit of love,’ and desist from all forms of armed violence and refrain from indulging in violence of words through print and social media among Naga Political Groups and the general public. From this time forth, in order to chart a path forward, we remain committed to “peace and respect and to resolve outstanding issues among us,” read the “September Joint Accordant”.

It further read: “WE ARE AWARE OF OUR DIFFERENCES and hence will guard ourselves against rifts that further divide us. We are committed to finding ways to transcend our differences through cooperation, to be worked out in future meetings, on the basis of the COR. In this regard, we understand that cooperation which is socially and politically imaginative and prudently concrete is nation building begun.”

“WE URGENTLY APPEAL TO ALL INDIVIDUALs AND ORGANIZATIONS to refrain from all forms of rhetoric, assumptions and agendas that are divisive. Such a culture must end immediately. In this regard, churches, educational institutions, civil society organizations and conscientious individuals must take the charge to lead with faithful discernment,” the accordant added.

“We are committed to a dialogue in order to move forward, live in peace and overcome the cynicism, anxiety, and disagreements that have caused us to see each other as foes and strangers, rather than members of the same family,” the “September Joint Accordant” signed by the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs further stated.