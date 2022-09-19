Guwahati: A seven-member NSCN (IM) delegation will reportedly leave for Delhi on Tuesday to hold talks with the Centre on Naga political issue.

According to reports, the NSCN (IM), which had earlier raised the issues of a separate Flag and Constitution, is now keen on negotiations with the centre “based on clauses and promises made in the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015”.

Earlier, former Nagaland CM TR Zeliang said the NSCN (IM) stated that they would resume peace talks only if it is based on the Framework Agreement.

“The NSCN-IM has expressed unhappiness over the omission of some formulation papers that were submitted by former interlocutor and Nagaland governor RN Ravi,” Zeliang had said.

On September 12, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the members of the core committee on the Naga issue led by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The committee members on September 17 held talks with the NSCN (IM) leadership in Dimapur.

The union government has been holding two separate parleys with the NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising seven organisations since 2017.

The Centre signed a framework agreement with the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, and also entered into an agreed position with NNPGs in December 2017.