Guwahati: The crucial meeting on Naga political issue between the NSCN (IM)leadership and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led Core Committee on Saturday reportedly concluded on a positive note.

According to reports, an NSCN delegation is likely to visit New Delhi soon for a meeting with the Centre.

The NSCN (IM), which had earlier raised the issues of Flag and Constitution, is keen for talks with the Centre based on clauses and promises made in the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015.

The NSCN (IM) delegation is likely to meet Central leaders and representatives on September 20.

The key meeting between NSCN (IM) leaders and Chief Minister Rio and his colleagues including Y. Patton, deputy Chief Minister and floor leader of the BJP, following a meeting between the Core Committee and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 12.

The Nagaland Core Committee initially proposed to meet the Naga rebel leaders after September 22 when the assembly session would end. However, in between due to certain developments the meeting was advanced and held on Saturday, September 17.

In a major development on Sept 13, the two rival camps NSCN (IM) and NNPG came together and signed a joint statement stating – “We are aware of our differences” and therefore all individuals and organisations should “refrain” from all forms of “rhetoric, assumptions and agendas that are divisive”.