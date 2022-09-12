Guwahati: The Centre has asked the Nagaland government to convince NSCN (IM) to ink the final solution to the protracted Naga political issue, Minister Neiba Kronu said on Monday.

According to Kronu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has told an 11-member delegation of Nagaland government’s Core Committee on NPI, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, during a meeting in Delhi on Monday.

Kronu said the team submitted the July 16 resolution of the Core Committee and asked Shah to revisit the contentious issues and bring a solution to the issue.



The committee members also reminded Shah of the BJP’s ‘Election for Solution’ slogan in the 2018 state election and urged him to work towards a conclusion to the Naga issue ahead of the next edition of the polls due early next year.

He said the delegation stressed a provision in the resolution that laid emphasis on the negotiating parties arriving at a “mutually acceptable definition of competencies” to resolve the contentious issue at the earliest and bring about an “honourable, acceptable and inclusive” final solution.

As the talks had been officially concluded on October 31, 2019, the Core Committee has urged Modi and Shah to invite the NSCN (IM) leaders for an early conclusion, he said.

The delegation included United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman T R Zeliang, its co-chairman Kuzholuzo Nienu, cabinet ministers G Kaito Aye, S Pangnyu Phom, Neiba Kronu and Tongpang Ozukum, advisors H Khehovi Yeptho and Phukhayi and MLA Khriehu Liezietsu.