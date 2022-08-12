Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Friday he is hopeful that the Centre and the NSCN-IM would soon resolve all aspects relating to the protracted Naga political issues.

The NDPP-led Nagaland government had earlier on a number of occasions urged the Centre to conclude the ongoing Naga peace talks before the Assembly elections scheduled early next year

Rio said that the core committee on Naga political issues had recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed the Naga peace talks issue.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the meeting.

CM Rio asserted that the NSCN (IM) and Centre’s interlocutor A.K. Mishra would hold discussions to resolve the all-important Naga political issues.

Mishra, the former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau, had since last year visited Kohima, Dimapur and the headquarters of the NSCN-IM camp, Hebron (near Dimapur), and held discussions with Thuingaleng Muivah, General Secretary of NSCN-IM, and many other Naga leaders.

The NSCN-IM’s repeated insistence on a separate Naga flag and Constitution has become a big hurdle in resolving the Naga issue.

After signing a formal ceasefire agreement with the NSCN-IM in 1997, the Central government has held more than 85 rounds of negotiations with the outfit and other Naga groups.