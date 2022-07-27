GUWAHATI: While there seems to be a visible delay in the final settlement or solution to the Naga issue, the NSCN-IM stated that the delay was due to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its “manifesto of Hindutva” opposing the twin demands of a separate Naga flag and constitution.

The NSCN-IM state that these two demands were resolved in the Framework Agreement (FA) signed with the Centre in 2015 in the presence of PM Narendra Modi.

In a statement, the NSCN-IM said, “The irony is that this matter (flag and constitution) was already resolved long back but the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) factor came in between questioning how there can be two flags and two constitutions. The manifesto of the RSS/Hindutva sharply contradicted the principle agreement of the FA (Framework Agreement). The actual point of delay started from here.”

They added, “some people have misconstrued that the peace talks are getting delayed because of the flag and constitution issues”.

“Whereas it is not the case because the flag and the constitution are the component ingredients embraced in the Framework Agreement (FA)”, the statement added.