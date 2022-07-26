Bajali: On Tuesday, two bike bourne men snatched Rs 2 lakh from a woman near the Bhattadev University in Pathsala.

The woman who was robbed has been identified as Anjali Choudhury of the Kumarpara village in the Bajali District.

Locals stated that the woman had come out from the Union Bank of India after withdrawing the money.

While she was walking towards her home with the money in her bag, the bike-bourne men stopped right next to her and snatched the bag and disappeared into thin air.

Although the people nearby tried to stop the bikers, they could not as the bikers were very fast with their act. The police have been informed about the incident and steps are being taken.

There have been several such incidents in Bajali during the past few days.

With such crime being on the rise, people are now demanding the police increase vigil and patrolling in the areas.