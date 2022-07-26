Guwahati: Karnataka police has arrested a food delivery agent from Assam in Bengaluru for his alleged terror link.

Central Crime Branch of Karnataka police arrested the food delivery agent identified as Akhtar Hussain on the suspicion of radicalising youths from BTP locality in Bengaluru’s Tilaknagar area, Indian Express reported.

Akhtar Hussain had lived at the Tilaknagar area with three friends since February 2020.

After his arrest, the CCB produced Lashkar before a special court which remanded him to 10-day police custody.

“We produced the suspect before a court and took him in 10-day police custody for further questioning. He was living with three other people. They have also been questioned but were let off as they have no links. However, we have asked them to appear whenever needed,” a police officer told Indian Express.

He said Hussain had radicalized youths but more information would be available only after further interrogation.

“He’s an extremely radicalised youth. We worked out together with various agencies. He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. The investigation and interrogation is on to unearth whether (he had links) with any of the organisations,” said city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy.

Police also conducted raid on another suspect, in Tamil Nadu, who allegedly had links with Hussain and he was also taken into custody, the officer added.