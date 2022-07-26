DIBRUGARH: The 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated in Dibrugarh to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

The celebrations were held under the direction of Colonel Sanjeeb Dogra, 63rd Assam Girls’ Battalion NCC, the celebration was held in Dibrugarh.

Also Read: Assam: Chain snatchers on a bike rob woman of Rs 2 lakh in Bajali

NCC cadets from Victoria Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Dibrugarh participated in the programme and interacted with the jawans.

The cadets during the programme had shown their interest to join the Armed Forces.

Every year, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil and along the Line of Control (LoC).

Also Read: Assam transport dept asks school bus operators to install CCTV cameras inside vehicle

The entire country pays tribute to soldiers who attained martyrdom two decades ago. July 26, is celebrated as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to remember the pride and valour of the soldiers who joined Operation Vijay.