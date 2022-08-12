Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio urged all the citizens of the state to hoist the national flag from August 13 to August 15.

Launching the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign at World War II Museum at Kisama on Friday, Rio said the national flag is a symbol of pride and joy in our hard-earned freedom. He said the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign is to invoke a feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian national flag.

Rio exhorted different departments and village councils to actively create awareness so as to ensure the participation of the people in the campaign from all sections of society.

He mentioned that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Nagaland is being held by various organisations through walkathon, quiz competitions, rallies, drawing competitions, cleanliness drive.

Apart from houses, the national flag will be hoisted in PSUs, local self-government bodies, government, educational institutions, commercial establishments and private firms.

Chief secretary J Alam, who chaired the launching programme, in his opening remarks said the celebrations of the 75 years of Independence under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav were a momentous occasion and an important milestone for the country and its people. He said the occasion is being celebrated in a befitting manner not just in the state but across the country.

The “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign is an integral and symbolic part of the celebrations, he added and urged one and all to actively participate in the campaign.

Advisor to youth resources and sports Er. Zale Neikha, who also spoke at the event, said the “Har Ghar Tiranga” is a mark of respect and honour to our nation’s 75 years of Independence. He appealed to all the villages under the Southern Angami area to observe the nation’s 75 years of Independence by hoisting the national flag in their homes to express solidarity and commitment to our great nation.

Adviser to technical education Medo Yhokha explained how the NATIONAL FLAG signifies the vision and dreams of the leaders of the country. He also urged all to continue to contribute ceaselessly to the nation-building process. He hoped that the national flag will continue to lead, guide and inspire the citizens of the country.